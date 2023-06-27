News & Insights

European shares rise as China optimism lifts miners

Credit: REUTERS/TIMM REICHERT

June 27, 2023 — 03:26 am EDT

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

June 27 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Tuesday as miners gained after hopes of more policy support from China lifted metal prices, while shares of JD Sports dipped even after the British retailer stuck to its profit forecast.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was up 0.5% by 0813 GMT, after falling for six sessions in a row.

China's Premier Li Qiang said the country's economic growth in the second quarter would be higher than the first and was expected to reach the annual economic growth target of around 5%.

Miners .SXPP were the top sectoral gainers on the STOXX 600, up 1.4% as prices of gold and other metals rose, while the financial sector was also a big boost led by the gains in China-focused firms including insurer Prudential Plc PRU.L.

Investors will also focus on comments from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde at a conference in Sintra later in the day for more clues on future monetary policy.

JD Sports Fashion JD.L, however, fell 4.1% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after the company flagged some softening in trade in its North American business in June.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
