News & Insights

MT

European shares rise as bond yields retreat; Siemens Energy jumps

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

October 30, 2023 — 06:07 am EDT

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

By Ankika Biswas

Oct 30 (Reuters) - European shares opened the week on a strong footing, boosted by a drop in bond yields with investors assessing key inflation data, while Siemens Energy shares extended recovery on continued talks over project-related guarantees.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX gained 0.6% by 0943 GMT, after falling over 4% in the past two weeks.

Aiding equities, euro area sovereign bond yields dropped with investors reckoning that markets have broadly priced in a higher-for-longer outlook for policy rates.

Data showed inflation in Germany's most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia eased in October, while Spain's 12-month inflation in October was unchanged from the previous month at 3.5%.

"The German economy is likely to contract somewhat further in the winter half-year because it is suffering from the massive rate hikes by the ECB and almost all Western central banks," Commerzbank analysts wrote in a note.

"At the same time, consumption is unlikely to recover."

The German DAX .GDAXI was up 0.5%.

For the week, investors will keep a close eye on policy announcements from Japan, the U.S. and the UK. Europe's inflation data will also be monitored after the European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged last week.

The healthcare sector .SXDP was the top boost with a 0.9% rise, aided by a more than 2% jump each in Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO and Sanofi SASY.PA. Sanofi recovered from Friday's plunge when it announced it was abandoning its 2025 profit target.

Drugmaker Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (SOBI) SOBIV.ST gained 4.8% after beating third-quarter results expectations.

Siemens EnergyENR1n.DE jumped 9.2% to the top of the STOXX 600 after Chairman Joe Kaeser said the company does not need money from the state and as talks with Berlin over project-related guarantees continued.

Dassault SystemesDAST.PA rose 2.1% after JP Morgan upgraded the French software maker to "overweight" from "underweight" on improved license trajectory and large deals return.

On the flip side, ArcelorMittal <MT.LU> MT.AS dropped 5% after confirming discussions to nationalise its Kazakh coal mine in which at least 45 people died in a fire over the weekend.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K and Janane Venkatraman)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.