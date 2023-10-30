European shares rise as bond yields retreat; Siemens Energy jumps

By Ankika Biswas

Oct 30 (Reuters) - European shares opened the week on a strong footing, boosted by a drop in bond yields with investors assessing key inflation data, while Siemens Energy shares extended recovery on continued talks over project-related guarantees.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX gained 0.6% by 0943 GMT, after falling over 4% in the past two weeks.

Aiding equities, euro area sovereign bond yields dropped with investors reckoning that markets have broadly priced in a higher-for-longer outlook for policy rates.

Data showed inflation in Germany's most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia eased in October, while Spain's 12-month inflation in October was unchanged from the previous month at 3.5%.

"The German economy is likely to contract somewhat further in the winter half-year because it is suffering from the massive rate hikes by the ECB and almost all Western central banks," Commerzbank analysts wrote in a note.

"At the same time, consumption is unlikely to recover."

The German DAX .GDAXI was up 0.5%.

For the week, investors will keep a close eye on policy announcements from Japan, the U.S. and the UK. Europe's inflation data will also be monitored after the European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged last week.

The healthcare sector .SXDP was the top boost with a 0.9% rise, aided by a more than 2% jump each in Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO and Sanofi SASY.PA. Sanofi recovered from Friday's plunge when it announced it was abandoning its 2025 profit target.

Drugmaker Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (SOBI) SOBIV.ST gained 4.8% after beating third-quarter results expectations.

Siemens EnergyENR1n.DE jumped 9.2% to the top of the STOXX 600 after Chairman Joe Kaeser said the company does not need money from the state and as talks with Berlin over project-related guarantees continued.

Dassault SystemesDAST.PA rose 2.1% after JP Morgan upgraded the French software maker to "overweight" from "underweight" on improved license trajectory and large deals return.

On the flip side, ArcelorMittal <MT.LU> MT.AS dropped 5% after confirming discussions to nationalise its Kazakh coal mine in which at least 45 people died in a fire over the weekend.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K and Janane Venkatraman)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.