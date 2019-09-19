European shares rise as banks lead gains

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

Sept 19 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Thursday, helped by a rise in banks, after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates but set a higher bar for further reductions.

European banks .SX7P rose 1.1%, the most among the major sectors.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.2% with lender-heavy Milan .FTMIB and Madrid .IBEX outperforming.

The FTSE 100 index .FTSE was 0.1% lower ahead of a Bank of England monetary policy statement at 1100 GMT, where it is expected to stand pat on rates.

Wartsila WRT1V.HE was the worst performer on the STOXX 600 on an HSBC price target cut after the Finnish engineering group warned on 2019 profit on Wednesday.

European steel stocks ArcelorMittal MT.AS, Salzgitter SZGG.DE, Voestalpine VOES.VI, SSAB SSABa.ST, Outokumpu OUT1V.HE and Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE declined after United States Steel's X.N gloomy current-quarter earnings forecast.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.