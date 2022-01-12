PHG

European shares rise amid global relief after Powell comments

Contributor
Anisha Sircar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

European shares rose on Wednesday, taking cues from overnight gains on Wall Street after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sounded less hawkish than expected in a Congressional testimony.

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Jan 12 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Wednesday, taking cues from overnight gains on Wall Street after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sounded less hawkish than expected in a Congressional testimony.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.5% as of 0813 GMT, tracking global stocks, as Powell said the U.S. economy was ready for the start of tighter monetary policy but it may take several months to make a decision on running down the Fed's $9 trillion balance sheet.

Miners .SXPP led gains, advancing 2% after factory gate inflation data showed more room for policy easing in China, while tech stocks .SX8P rose for the second straight session.

Dutch firm Philips PHG.AS plunged 11.1% after saying it expects fourth-quarter core profit to drop around 40%, hit by a global shortage of parts and a recall of ventilators.

French cloud computing company OVHcloud OVH.PA climbed 4.2% following a 13.9% rise in first-quarter revenue and said it was on track to achieve its full-year objectives.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PHG

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters