European Shares Rise Amid Fed Rate Cut Hopes, Earnings Deluge

(RTTNews) - European stocks advanced on Monday as investors digested a slew of earnings updates and held onto hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon pivot to monetary easing.

In economic releases, business activity in the euro zone grew at a slightly faster pace in July than in June, a survey showed.

The HCOB Eurozone Composite Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by S&P Global, rose to 50.9 from 50.6 in June - coming in below a preliminary estimate of 51.0.

Separately, Eurostat said that Eurozone producer prices rose 0.8 percent in June compared to May.

The pan European STOXX 600 was up 0.3 percent at 542.13 after rising 0.9 percent on Monday.

The German DAX gained half a percent, France's CAC 40 edged up by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.3 percent.

In corporate news, Gerresheimer shares jumped nearly 3 percent.

German packaging and medical equipment maker said it plans to separate its struggling moulded glass division before initiating a subsequent sale process.

Rational AG gained 2.2 percent. The maker of commercial and industrial kitchen equipment backed its annual sales revenue growth outlook after posting improved Q2 results.

Automotive parts maker Continental declined 1.3 percent after posting lower Q2 sales. Fashion group Hugo Boss soared 7 percent on reporting a slightly better-than-expected quarterly operating profit.

Chipmaker Infineon Technologies surged 4.7 percent after reporting solid Q3 performance and lifting guidance for operating profitability.

Fresenius Medical Care, the world's largest dialysis provider, tumbled 3.4 percent after reporting quarterly results below expectations.

Copper producer Aurubis climbed 3.3 percent as core earnings for the first nine months of the year beat forecasts.

Swiss staffing company Adecco lost 2 percent after reporting modest revenue growth in its Q2 2025 financial results.

British building materials supplier Travis Perkins jumped 6.5 percent after reporting an increase in pre-tax profits during the first half of its financial year.

Smith & Nephew shares soared 15 percent. The medical technology company has announced a $500 million share buyback after reporting better-than-expected earnings for H1 2025.

Pizza delivery specialist Domino's Pizza Group plunged 14 percent after cutting its annual profit guidance.

Energy giant BP Plc rose 2.2 percent after it returned to profit in the second quarter.

Spirits maker Diageo climbed 6.5 percent despite annual profit tumbling almost 30 percent.

Silver miner Fresnillo advanced 7.6 percent after posting a nearly fourfold increase in first-half net profit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.