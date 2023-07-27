News & Insights

European shares rise amid earnings rush; eyes on ECB decision

Credit: REUTERS/TIMM REICHERT

July 27, 2023 — 03:04 am EDT

Written by Sruthi Shankar for Reuters ->

July 27 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Thursday, as traders reacted to a busy morning of earnings reports and awaited the European Central Bank's policy decision after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates as expected.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.4% by 0713 GMT, following a rally in Asian stocks on optimism the U.S. monetary tightening cycle was over after the Fed on Wednesday raised rates by 25 bps to the 5.25%-5.50% range.

The ECB is expected to raise interest rates for the ninth time in a row later on Thursday and keep the door open to further moves. The decision is due at 1215 GMT.

In a busy day of earnings, NestleNESN.S rose 1.2% after the world's biggest packaged food company improved its full-year organic sales outlook and reported better-than-expected first-half organic sales as it again raised prices.

BNP ParibasBNPP.PA added 2.3% after the euro zone's biggest bank beat analyst estimates for net income in the second quarter.

SafranSAF.PA rose 1.4% after the jet engine maker raised profit and cash flow forecasts, while AirbusAIR.PA fell 1.9% after the planemaker removed an interim industrial target on the route to record jet output.

VolkswagenVOWG_p.D slid 3.6% after the German automaker lowered its 2023 outlook for deliveries, while RenaultRENA.PA dipped 0.8% even as the French car maker posted its highest ever operating margin of 7.6% for the first half of 2023.

French call-centre operator TeleperformanceTEPRF.PA tumbled 10.9% after it downgraded its full-year revenue growth target and tempered talk surrounding its adoption of generative AI technologies.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

