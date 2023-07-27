European shares rise amid earnings rush; eyes on ECB decision

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

July 27 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Thursday, as traders reacted to a busy morning of earnings reports and awaited the European Central Bank's policy decision after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates as expected.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.4% by 0713 GMT, following a rally in Asian stocks on optimism the U.S. monetary tightening cycle was over after the Fed on Wednesday raised rates by 25 bps to the 5.25%-5.50% range.

The ECB is expected to raise interest rates for the ninth time in a row later on Thursday and keep the door open to further moves. The decision is due at 1215 GMT.

In a busy day of earnings, NestleNESN.S rose 1.2% after the world's biggest packaged food company improved its full-year organic sales outlook and reported better-than-expected first-half organic sales as it again raised prices.

BNP ParibasBNPP.PA added 2.3% after the euro zone's biggest bank beat analyst estimates for net income in the second quarter.

SafranSAF.PA rose 1.4% after the jet engine maker raised profit and cash flow forecasts, while AirbusAIR.PA fell 1.9% after the planemaker removed an interim industrial target on the route to record jet output.

VolkswagenVOWG_p.D slid 3.6% after the German automaker lowered its 2023 outlook for deliveries, while RenaultRENA.PA dipped 0.8% even as the French car maker posted its highest ever operating margin of 7.6% for the first half of 2023.

French call-centre operator TeleperformanceTEPRF.PA tumbled 10.9% after it downgraded its full-year revenue growth target and tempered talk surrounding its adoption of generative AI technologies.

