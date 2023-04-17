GS

European shares rise ahead of more big U.S. bank earnings

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

April 17, 2023 — 03:02 am EDT

Written by Shubham Batra for Reuters ->

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

April 17 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Monday as investors bet on big U.S. banks continuing to post strong quarterly results this week, while also looking forward for an end to the Federal Reserve's rate-hiking cycle.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX edged 0.3% higher, after hitting its highest in over a year last week, while the blue-chip STOXX50 index .STOXX50 hit a 22-year peak.

Miners led the sectoral gains, rising 1.6%, while technology shares fell 0.6%.

Investors will closely monitor slew of earnings reports led by Goldman Sachs GS.N, Morgan Stanley MS.N and Bank of America BAC.N later in the day.

Last week, Citigroup Inc C.N, JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N and Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N beat earnings expectations, benefiting from rising interest rates and easing fears of stress in the banking system.

Commentary from European Central Bank (ECB) officials including President Christine Lagarde will also be on investors' radar.

Shares of Rovio ROVIO.HE rose 17.8% after Japan's Sega 6460.T agreed to launch a 706 million euro offer for Angry Birds maker.

John Wood Group WG.L added 7% after it decided to engage with Apollo Management for a firm offer from the private equity firm for a final buyout price of 240 pence per share, which values the group at about 1.66 billion pounds ($2.06 billion).

(Reporting by Shubham Batra in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Shubham.Batra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS
MS
BAC
C
JPM
WFC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.