European shares rise ahead of key economic data due in the week

April 11 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Tuesday, with investors returning from a long holiday weekend to face a week full of crucial economic data, including March inflation for Germany and the U.S., providing more hints on the global interest rate trajectory.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX gained 0.7%, with miners .SXPP and autos .SXAP leading the gains, climbing 2.4% and 1.9%, respectively.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will release its latest outlook for the global economy at 1300 GMT amid a gathering of policymakers at the IMF World Bank Spring meetings.

Investors will also monitor euro zone's retail sales for February and Sentix index for April, due later in the day, to assess the health of the economic situation in the region.

Glencore GLEN.L rose 3.6% as its top boss plans to meet with some of Teck Resources Ltd's TECKb.TO Canadian shareholders in Toronto this Thursday to garner support for proposed takeover of the copper and zinc miner.

Vodafone VOD.L rose 0.7% after the telecom major resolved an outage that impacted thousands of its home broadband service users in the United Kingdom, after hours of downtime.

Reporting by Shubham Batra in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee

((Shubham.Batra@thomsonreuters.com;))

