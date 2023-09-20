European shares rise ahead of Fed; UK's FTSE 100 outperforms

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

STOXX 600 up 0.4%; UK's FTSE 100 adds 0.6%

Surprise fall in UK inflation adds to bets on BoE rate hike pause

German producer prices post biggest decline on record

Commerzbank flags rosier outlook for net interest income

Education group Pearson picks Microsoft exec Abbosh as CEO

Updated at 0809 GMT

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Sept 20 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Wednesday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision, with British stocks outpacing regional peers as investors reeled in Bank of England rate hike bets on cooling UK inflation data.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX gained 0.4% after two consecutive sessions of losses, as healthcare shares .SXDP climbed nearly 1% by 0809 GMT.

CommerzbankCBKG.DE added 1.2% after the German lender's finance chief said on Tuesday it expects to earn net interest income of 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion) this year, as it benefits from higher interest rates.

Investor focus will be on the Fed's policy decision due at 1800 GMT, where the U.S. central bank is expected to stand pat on interest rates.

UK's export-oriented FTSE 100 .FTSE gained 0.6% as the pound slid after British annual consumer price inflation (CPI) unexpectedly fell in August, pushing investors to scale back bets on BoE rate hikes a day before its policy announcement.

In Germany, producer prices posted their biggest year-on-year decline in August since data collection began in 1949, spurring hopes for further easing of inflation in Europe's largest economy.

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway TKWY.AS jumped 6.4% after a federal judge said on Tuesday the company's U.S. unit Grubhub and other food delivery groups can sue New York City over a law capping how much it can charge restaurants for delivering meals.

PearsonPSON.L fell 4.9% after the British education group said it has appointed Microsoft executive Omar Abbosh as its new CEO, effective early 2024.

