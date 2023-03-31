European shares rise ahead of eurozone, U.S. inflation report

March 31, 2023 — 03:03 am EDT

Written by Shubham Batra for Reuters ->

March 31 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Friday, the last trading session of a turbulent March, as investors awaited U.S. and eurozone inflation reports for more clues on global interest rate moves amid receding fears of a banking crisis.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.2% by 0707 GMT, headed for a second-straight quarterly gain. However, it is on track to end the month slightly lower.

Investors will closely monitor flash estimates of euro zone inflation data, which is expected to show a moderation in consumer price growth in March on a yearly basis.

Among sectors, retail .SXRP and basic resources .SXPP continued to maintain a solid momentum, rising 0.7% and 0.8%, respectively.

Swiss engineering company ABB ABBN.S edged up 0.8% as it said it will launch its new $1 billion share buyback on April 3 with the intention to buy up to 30 million of its shares.

