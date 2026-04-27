Markets

European Shares Rise Ahead Of Central Bank Meetings

April 27, 2026 — 05:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - European stocks were broadly higher on Monday after Wall Street's main indexes ended last week with new highs.

As talks between the United States and Iran enter a new phase of uncertainty, media reports suggested that Iran has proposed reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ending the war while postponing nuclear negotiations to a later stage.

Investors also looked ahead to interest rate decisions by top central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England.

In economic releases, German consumer sentiment is set to deteriorate sharply in May as income expectations collapsed due to rising inflation amid the war in Iran, the latest results of the NIM Consumer Climate powered by GfK showed.

The forward-looking consumer confidence index fell to -33.3 in May from -28.1 in April. This was the lowest score since February 2023.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was marginally higher at 611.03 after falling 0.6 percent on Friday.

The German DAX gained half a percent, France's CAC 40 edged up by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was little changed with a positive bias.

Santhera Pharma shares rose about 1 percent. The Swiss specialty pharma company said it has received positive CHMP opinion to expand the use of AGAMREE.

AstraZeneca gained nearly 1 percent in London. The company said its Saphnelo has received FDA approval as a once-weekly autoinjector for adults with systemic lupus erythematosus.

German wind turbine manufacturer Nordex soared 12 percent after surpassing analysts' expectations in the first quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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