European shares rise after SAP's reassuring outlook

Contributor
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

European stocks rose on Thursday as software giant SAP signalled a rebound in its business from a coronavirus hit, while optimism over China's recovery helped Germany outperform.

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

July 9 (Reuters) - European stocks rose on Thursday as software giant SAP signalled a rebound in its business from a coronavirus hit, while optimism over China's recovery helped Germany outperform.

The broader European equities index .STOXX rose 0.3% in early deals.

SAP SAPG.DE jumped 6.5% after the German group confirmed its full-year outlook and said business activity gradually improved in the second quarter from the effects of a global lockdown.

Denmark's Pandora PNDORA.CO gained 1.2% after it lifted its profit forecast for the second quarter, saying consumers had returned to shops faster than expected.

China-exposed miners .SXPP, luxury stocks and automakers .SXAP all rose, drawing comfort as a rally in Shanghai shares extended to the eighth day on hopes of a faster recovery for the world's second largest economy. .SS

Frankfurt-listed shares .GDAXI outperformed its European peers with a 0.9% jump, as data showed German exports rebounded in May, spurred by the lifting of lockdown measures.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters