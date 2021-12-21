European shares rise after Monday's bruising sell-off
For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window
Dec 21 (Reuters) - European shares rebounded on Tuesday after a bruising sell-off in the previous session, with a jump in commodity stocks offsetting concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant.
The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX added 0.9% as of 0821 GMT, with miners .SXPP and oil stocks .SXEP leading gains on the back of higher copper and crude prices amid a slight upturn in risk appetite. O/RMET/L
Semiconductor and chip stocks ASML Holding ASML.AS, ASM International ASMI.AS, Infineon Tech IFXGn.DE and STMicroelectronics STM.PA rose around 2% each after U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology MU.O beat market expectations in its trading update.
Sporting goods makers Adidas ADSGn.DE and Puma PUMG.DE added 1.2% and 1.0% following Nike's NKE.N quarterly beat.
Sanofi SASY.PA slipped 0.1% after announcing it will buy Amunix Pharmaceuticals for about $1 billion.
(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com))
