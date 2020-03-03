European shares rise 2% on stimulus hopes

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

March 3 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Tuesday, as investors hoped major central banks and governments were inching toward steps to counter the economic blow from the coronavirus outbreak.

G7 central bank governors and finance ministers will hold a conference call at 1200GMT to discuss measures to deal with the outbreak, although a source at the group said it would not detail any immediate fiscal or monetary steps to boost growth.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX rose 2% by 0814 GMT, following a 5% jump for Wall Street indexes overnight.

All sub-sectors were up, with the battered travel & leisure index .SXTP, financial services .SXFP and insurers .SXIP leading the gains.

Among individual movers, German meal-kit delivery firm HelloFresh HFGG.DE jumped 5.4% after forecasting growth in 2020 revenue and core profit.

Qiagen NV QIA.DE soared 20% to the top of STOXX 600 after U.S. firm Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO.N launched a 10.4 billion euro ($11.6 billion) bid for the German genetic testing company.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.