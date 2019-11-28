US Markets

European shares retreat as Hong Kong bill spurs trade tensions again

Contributor
Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALESSANDRO GAROFALO

European shares pulled back from near-record highs on Thursday, as U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law a bill backing protesters in Hong Kong, sparking doubts about the resolution to a prolonged tariff war between Washington and Beijing.

Corrects typo in headline

Nov 28 (Reuters) - European shares pulled back from near-record highs on Thursday, as U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law a bill backing protesters in Hong Kong, sparking doubts about the resolution to a prolonged tariff war between Washington and Beijing.

The law, which warns of sanctions against human rights violations in Asia's financial hub amid pro-democracy protests, drew a sharp rebuke from China for what it views as U.S. interference in an internal matter.

The diplomatic standoff threatens to derail negotiations on a trade truce between the world's top two economies. Investors had turned optimistic that at least a partial trade deal would be signed by the end of the year.

Shares of trade-sensitive auto parts makers .SXAP and tech firms .SX8P led declines on the pan-European STOXX 600 index. The benchmark index .STOXX was down 0.3% by 0806 GMT.

In a bright spot, Virgin Money UK Plc VMUK.L jumped 7.3% to the top of the STOXX 600 as traders reacted positively to provisions for the PPI misselling scandal which were within its previous expectations.

Focus now shifts to a raft of economic indicators, including euro zone consumer confidence data and preliminary November inflation figures from Germany, due later in the day.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular