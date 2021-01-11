ENX

European shares retreat as commodity stocks, virus concerns weigh

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

European stocks slipped from over 10-month highs on Monday as investors booked profits after a strong week, while surging coronavirus cases across the continent and mainland China dragged down energy and mining stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 0.1% by 0810 GMT, with Germany's DAX index .GDAXI shedding 0.4% and France's CAC 40 .FCHI down 0.2%.

Stock exchange operator Euronext ENX.PA said it had resolved a technical issue that affected trading on futures contracts tied to the CAC 40 FCEc1.

Germany reported an increase in coronavirus cases even as most of Europe was under the strictest restrictions, while China saw its biggest daily increase in infections in more than five months.

Oil majors BP BP.L, Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L and Total TOTF.PA fell as oil prices retreated on renewed fears around global fuel demand amid rising cases. O/R

Mining stocks .SXPP shed 0.4% as a stronger dollar weighed on commodity prices. MET/L

London's blue-chip index .FTSE was almost flat, with shares in Britain's biggest sportswear retailer JD Sports JD.L jumping 5​% after it forecast fiscal 2021 profit to be "significantly ahead" of current market expectations.

