European Shares Retreat Ahead Of ECB Decision

(RTTNews) - European stocks fell on Thursday, after having seen strong gains in the previous session on hopes of some headway in Russia-Ukraine diplomatic talks.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Turkey today and analysts say there is room for compromise.

Investors also await the European Central Bank's policy decision, which could highlight the impact of the conflict on the euro zone economy.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.9 percent at 430.67 after surging as much as 4.7 percent in the previous session - its best single-day gain since March 2020.

The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index dropped around 1.7 percent each, while the U.K.FTSE 100 was down 0.7 percent.

Brewer Carlsberg tumbled 3.5 percent after suspending its 2022 financial guidance.

Rio Tinto lost 2.2 percent after the miner said it was cutting all ties with Russian businesses.

Evraz slumped 7 percent after the steelmaker decided to cancel an interim dividend payment, citing the conflict in Ukraine.

Outsourcer Capita surged 8.4 percent after it reported a swing to pretax profit in 2021.

German luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss AG gave up 5.2 percent. The company reported that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to shareholders surged to 70 million euros from last year's 20 million euros.

Reinsurance company Hannover Re was down more than 2 percent despite confirming its 2022 outlook.

Hill & Smith Holdings jumped 7.6 percent after the engineering services company reported a significant rise in pretax profit for 2021.

