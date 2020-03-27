European shares retreat after biggest three-day surge ever

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

March 27 (Reuters) - European shares tumbled in early trading on Friday after a stunning three-day rally sparked by hopes of more aggressive stimulus to shore up the global economy ravaged by the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 1.8% at 0808 GMT, but still on course for one of its best weeks since the global financial crisis.

The benchmark index has recovered almost 17% since hitting a low on March 16, but remains more than 26% below its all-time high last month in a rout that has erased more than $3 trillion from the value of European firms.

With the pandemic still far from contained in Europe, the bloc has suspended state aid rules and limits on public borrowing and approved $40 billion worth of emergency funds to help airlines, among the hardest hit sectors in the global emergency.

After leading the rebound this week, travel and leisure stocks .SXTP fell 3%. Energy stocks .SXEP were down 2.9% as oil erased early gains. O/R

French car parts company Faurecia EPED.PA shed 5.2% after abandoning its financial outlook due to the hit to its business from the health crisis.

