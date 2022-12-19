European shares regain ground after brutal selloff last week

By Amruta Khandekar

Dec 19 (Reuters) - European shares advanced on Monday, supported by energy sector, after a bruising selloff last week sparked by growing fears of a global recession as major central banks promised further interest rate hikes ahead.

The region-wide STOXX 600 index .STOXX was up 0.5% at 0913 a.m. GMT.

Energy stocks .SXEP jumped 2.6% to spearhead gains in the index, as oil prices were supported by the prospects of demand recovery in top consumer China, although surging COVID-19 cases in the country after it relaxed some of its stringent curbs remain a cause of concern. O/R

Tech stocks .SX8P and miners .SXPP, among the worst hit sectors last week, added 0.5% and 1%, respectively. The tech sector had touched an over one-month low in the previous session.

The STOXX 600 has lost 12.5% this year on fears of a recession after the European Central Bank (ECB), like other major central banks, embarked on its aggressive rate-hike campaign to stem a surge in prices partly driven by the Russia-Ukraine war.

"I will be surprised if a significant Santa rally does materialize. We've got the never-ending COVID story still causing problems in China and these concerns continuing about the extent to which central banks will have to raise rates," said Streeter.

The ECB will hike interest rates further in the euro zone to combat high inflation, ECB's Vice-President Luis de Guindos said on Monday.

Among individual companies, Freenet AG FNTGn.DE rose 3.6% after Deutsche Bank raised its rating on the German-based telecom provider's stock to "buy" from "hold."

AstraZeneca AZN.L slipped 0.3% after the drugmaker's immunotherapy failed to meet the main goal in a study among patients with a type of lung cancer.

