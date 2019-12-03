European shares recover, French luxury stocks hit by U.S. tariff threat

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

Dec 3 (Reuters) - European shares on Tuesday recovered from two-week lows hit in the previous session, getting a boost from technology and bank stocks, even as investors still grappled with prospects of fresh global trade disputes.

Trade-sensitive German shares .GDAXI climbed 0.7%, although French stocks .FCHI rose only marginally after U.S. threatened of punitive duties of up to 100% on $2.4 billion in imports from France including Champagne, handbags and cheese.

Shares in luxury stocks LVMH LVMH.PA, Kering PRTP.PA and Hermes HRMS.PA fell about 1.5%.

The broader European stocks index .STOXX, however, rose 0.5% by 0818 GMT, recovering from a slide to near two-week lows on Monday following U.S. President Donald Trump's move to restore tariffs on metal imports from Brazil and Argentina.

Among the bright spots, Italy's biggest bank UniCredit CRDI.MI rose 1.1% after saying it would buy back its stock this year and shed 9% of staff under a new plan to 2023 to cut costs by 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in Western Europe.

