European Shares Rebound As Trump Delays Decision On US Involvement In Israel-Iran Conflict

(RTTNews) - European stocks traded higher on Friday after three consecutive sessions of losses.

Sentiment was underpinned somewhat after the White House said President Donald Trump sees a "substantial chance of negotiations" and would decide within two weeks whether to authorize a direct U.S. military strike on Iran.

In economic releases, U.K. retail sales fell 2.7 percent on a monthly basis in May, in contrast to the revised 1.3 percent increase in April, according to data from the Office for National Statistics. Sales were forecast to drop 0.5 percent.

Separate set of data revealed that U.K. public sector net borrowing increased in May despite an increase in government receipts. Borrowing increased GBP 0.7 billion from the last year to GBP 17.7 billion.

Elsewhere, German producer prices slid 1.2 percent year-on-year in May, bigger than the 0.9 percent fall in April, Destatis reported. This was the biggest fall since September, when prices were down 1.4 percent.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.6 percent to 539 after falling 0.8 percent on Thursday.

The German DAX jumped 0.9 percent, France's CAC 40 climbed 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.3 percent.

In corporate news, Thyssenkrupp Nucera rallied 2 percent after it signed an agreement to acquire key technology assets from Green Hydrogen Systems.

Drug maker Sanofi edged up slightly after receiving approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Dupixent (dupilumab) for the treatment of adult patients with bullous pemphigoid (BP).

Housebuilder Berkeley Group Holdings plunged 7 percent after announcing leadership changes.

Record Plc, a currency management company, lost 6 percent after reporting a decline in fiscal 2025 profit.

Eutelsat shares soared 24 percent after the French government backed a capital raise.

