European Shares Rebound On US Stimulus Boost

(RTTNews) - European stocks advanced on Tuesday as Brexit trade talks continued in Brussels and the United States passed a long-awaited stimulus package that would send billions of dollars to American households and businesses grappling with the economic and health toll of the coronavirus pandemic. President Donald trump is soon expected to sign it into law.

The pan European Stoxx 600 rose about 4 points, or 1 percent, to 390.64 after tumbling 2.3 percent in the previous session, the biggest single-day loss in nearly two months.

The German DAX jumped 1.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index rose 1.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.4 percent.

Skanska, a European development and construction company, gained nearly 2 percent after it signed a contract with British Land PLC to build a new office building in Blossom Street, London. British Land shares added 1.3 percent.

easyJet soared 4.5 percent. The airline has agreed with Airbus to defer deliveries of a total of 22 aircraft to financial year 2027 - 2028 from financial year 2022 - 2024.

Building materials distributor and DIY retailer Grafton Group gained 2 percent.

The company has agreed to acquire Proline Architectural Hardware, a distributor of architectural ironmongery products for doors.

CompuGroup Medical climbed 1.2 percent. The company said it has successfully completed acquisition of eMDs for $240 million or 203 million euros.

Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA soared 10 percent after confirming full-year forecast for 2020-21.

In economic releases, German consumer confidence is set to fall in January due to the severe lockdown measures introduced to withstand the second wave of Covid-19 infections, survey results from the market research group GfK showed.

The forward-looking consumer sentiment index fell to -7.3 in January from -6.8 in December. The score was forecast to drop to -8.8.

Official data showed the U.K. economy rebounded at a faster than estimated pace in the third quarter, reflecting the effects of the easing of lockdown restrictions and also some recovery of activity from the steep contraction in April.

Gross domestic product grew by a record 16 percent sequentially instead of 15.5 percent expansion estimated previously. GDP had fallen by revised 18.8 percent in the second quarter.

Although this reflects some recovery of activity following the record contraction in the second quarter, GDP was 8.6 percent below where it was at the end of 2019. The annual fall in GDP was revised to 8.6 percent from 9.6 percent in the third quarter.

