European Shares Rebound On Recovery Hopes

(RTTNews) - European stocks rose sharply on Wednesday after four days of losses as global manufacturing indicators showed expansion, the euro pulled back from a two-year high and investors pinned hopes on additional U.S. fiscal stimulus.

The pan European Stoxx 600 rose over 2 percent to 372.70 after declining 0.4 percent in the previous session. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index climbed around 2.4 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 1.6 percent.

Credit Suisse gained more than 1 percent. The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA has opened enforcement proceedings against the Swiss bank in the 2019 spying affair.

Belgian real estate firm Aedifica soared 5 percent after it flagged little impact to its financial results from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Evotec SE rose about 2 percent. The German drug discovery and development company has announced a partnership agreement with the University of Oxford regarding access to biospecimens from the biobank Quality in Organ Donation.

Pernod Ricard climbed 3.3 percent. The French spirits giant predicted a prolonged downturn in travel retail but sees resilience in sales to supermarkets in the United States and Europe and a sequential improvement in China and India in the year ahead.

Saint-Gobain shares jumped 3.3 percent. The company has acquired Strikolith in the Netherlands, a company specialized in the production of external insulation systems, interior finishings and renovation products and solutions.

Barratt Developments shares surged 6.7 percent. After posting weak annual results, the U.K.'s largest housebuilder said it was seeing green shoots of recovery in the housing market.

Low-cost airline Wizz Air Holdings declined 1.7 percent after its passenger traffic in the month of August fell 41 percent to 2.38 million booked passengers from last year's 4.04 million.

AstraZeneca gained 1.3 percent on news it has begun a large-scale human trial of its coronavirus vaccine in the U.S.

Shares of Computacenter soared 10.6 percent. The technology company said its successful trading performance seen in the first half of the year has continued for the first two months of the second half.

In economic news, German retail sales fell 0.9 percent month-on-month in July, defying expectations for a 0.5 percent increase, preliminary data showed.

U.K. house prices advanced by more-than-expected 2 percent on month in August, faster than the 1.8 percent rise seen in the previous month, data from Nationwide Building Society showed.

Separately, U.K. shop prices fell 1.6 percent from last year, following a 1.3 percent drop in July, data from the British Retail Consortium revealed.

