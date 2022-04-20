European shares rebound on earnings boost

By Anisha Sircar

April 20 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Wednesday after a few positive earnings reports lifted sentiment, while worries over the Ukraine war, slowing growth and rising yields kept gains in check.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX ticked up 0.4% after shedding 0.8% in the previous session as European and U.S. bond yields surged on Tuesday on expectations of tighter monetary policy. Banks .SX7P and food & beverage stocks .SX3P rose 1.6% and 1.4%, respectively.

ASML Holding NV ASML.AS, a key supplier to computer chip makers, climbed 4.4% following a first-quarter sales beat, boosting tech .SX8P shares.

Danone DANO.PA jumped 7.4% after the French food group posted stronger quarterly sales growth and maintained its 2022 targets, while Heineken NV HEIN.AS rose 4.2% on a sharper rise in quarterly beer sales as bars reopened, allowing the firm to also stick to its 2022 forecast.

Commodity-linked mining .SXPP and oil .SXEP stocks fell 1.1% and 0.4%, respectively.

Rio Tinto RIO.L fell 2.6% after reporting lower iron ore shipments in the first quarter and warning of risks from inflation, China's pandemic-related lockdowns and the Ukraine war.

"Despite the risk rebound, headwinds are likely to prevail in the short term, as lingering risks of a war escalation and sanctions are augmented by tougher central banks and increased signs of slowdown," said Michele Morganti, equity strategist at Generali Investments.

The STOXX 600 has declined 6% on the year so far, with cyclical bank shares .SX7P and financial services .SXFP down 5% and 10%, respectively.

Credit Suisse CSGN.S fell 1.7% after the Swiss bank said it expects a first-quarter net loss and higher negative impacts from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Siemens Gamesa SGREN.MC slipped 1.4% after posting a quarterly loss, while parent Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE dropped 4.5% after saying it also had to review its annual forecast.

Food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com TKWY.AS firmed 2.9% after saying it is in talks for a possible sale of its U.S. arm Grubhub and reported quarterly results.

France's CAC 40 .FCHI gained 0.5%, the most among regional peers, ahead of a key debate between presidential election candidates Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen before Sunday's runoff vote.

Elsewhere in the region, German producer prices rose 30.9% on the year in March, reflecting the effects of the Ukraine conflict for the first time.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Shounak Dasgupta)

