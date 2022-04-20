European shares rebound on earnings boost

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

April 20 (Reuters) - European shares climbed on Wednesday after positive earnings reports from food and beverage companies, although worries over the Ukraine war, slowing growth and rising yields kept gains in check.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX ticked up 0.5%, as banks .SX7P and food & beverage stocks .SX3P rose 1.3% each.

Meanwhile, mining .SXPP and oil .SXEP stocks fell 0.8% and 0.5%, respectively.

Danone DANO.PA jumped 7.2% after the French food group posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter sales growth and maintained its 2022 targets.

Heineken NV HEIN.AS rose 3.3% after the company achieved a sharper rise in first-quarter beer sales as European bars reopened, allowing the firm to also stick to its 2022 forecast.

Credit Suisse CSGN.S fell 1.9% after the Swiss bank said it expects a first-quarter net loss and higher negative impacts from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, German producer prices rose 30.9% on the year in March, reflecting the effects of the Ukraine conflict for the first time, data showed on Wednesday.

