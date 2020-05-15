European Shares Rebound On China Data

(RTTNews) - European stocks rebounded on Friday as investors took comfort from Chinese data showing that the country's industrial output increased in April for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak, adding to early signs of a recovery.

Sentiment was also underpinned by talk of further stimulus in the United States and China.

Meanwhile, investors shrugged off domestic data showing that the euro zone economy shrank by a record 3.8 percent in the first quarter.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 1.25 percent to 330.79 after falling 2.2 percent on Thursday. The German DAX rallied 1.9 percent, France's CAC 40 gained about 1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 1.4 percent.

Manufacturer and miner Imerys soared 13.5 percent after the company said it had reached an agreement to resolve legal liabilities regarding its North America talc unit.

Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore soared 4-6 percent, while oil & gas company BP Plc rose 1.3 percent and Royal Dutch Shell advanced 2.6 percent.

Petrofac, a provider of oilfield services, dropped 1.6 percent after saying it expects the Covid-19 pandemic to result in delays in construction activity and tenders until 2021.

Telecoms group BT Group surged 7.3 percent on reports that it was in talks to sell a multi-billion-pound stake in its infrastructure arm Openreach.

Bookmaker William Hill jumped 8.3 percent. The company said covenants on a revolving credit facility have been waived for 2020 and reset for 2021.

Swiss drugmaker Roche rose 1.1 percent as it announced the launch of a new digital diagnostic solution that may simplify and accelerate screening of Covid-19 patients.

Lufthansa Group shares advanced 1 percent. The airline said it expects to operate its airlines services in June, with over 1800 weekly round trips to more than 130 destinations by June end.

This includes over 106 German and European destinations and more than 20 intercontinental destinations.

GEA jumped 12 percent after it delivered solid first-quarter results in a challenging year.

