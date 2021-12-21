European Shares Rebound From Omicron-fueled Selloff

(RTTNews) - European stocks rebounded on Tuesday, with higher commodity prices and stronger-than-expected quarterly results from U.S. memory chip company Micron Technology helping underpin investor sentiment.

Meanwhile, U.S. drug maker Moderna Inc. said a third dose of its Covid-19 vaccine increased antibody levels against the omicron variant.

The pan European Stoxx 600 rose 1 percent to 471.90 after declining 1.4 percent on Monday. The German DAX climbed 0.8 percent, France's CAC 40 index added 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rallied 1 percent.

Tech stocks such as ASML Holding, ASM International, Infineon Technologies and STMicroelectronics rose between 1.5 percent and 2.5 percent after Micron Technology forecast an outlook and reported earnings that topped Wall Street estimates.

Higher commodity prices helped lift energy companies and miners in London. BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell rose over 1 percent each, while Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore all jumped over 2 percent.

Schroders rallied 2.2 percent. The asset management company has reached an agreement to acquire a 75 percent shareholding in Greencoat Capital Holdings Limited for an initial consideration of 358 million pounds.

Shares of Empresaria Group soared 10 percent. The specialist staffing group said it now expects fiscal 2021 profit before tax to be materially ahead of current market forecasts.

Drug major Sanofi rose half a percent in Paris. The company announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Amunix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an immuno-oncology company.

Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E. (LVMH), a luxury goods company, gained 0.7 percent after saying that it has granted an irrevocable mandate to an investment services provider for the acquisition of a maximum of 300 million euros of its shares.

In economic releases, survey results from the market research group GfK showed earlier today that German consumer confidence is set to fall sharply in January, largely due to the restrictions imposed amid the fourth wave of the pandemic and rising inflation.

The forward-looking consumer sentiment fell to -6.8 in January from -1.8 in December. The expected reading was -2.7.

Elsewhere, the U.K. budget deficit reached its second-highest level for the month of November since the records began in 1993, the Office for National Statistics said.

