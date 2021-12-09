European shares rebound as vaccine reassurances lift sentiment

Contributor
Anisha Sircar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

European shares ticked up on Thursday as positive comments from vaccine makers allayed some fears around the Omicron variant, while Deutsche Bank slipped on a report that it might have violated a criminal settlement.

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Dec 9 (Reuters) - European shares ticked up on Thursday as positive comments from vaccine makers allayed some fears around the Omicron variant, while Deutsche Bank slipped on a report that it might have violated a criminal settlement.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX rose 0.3%, as of 0822 GMT, after posting a 0.6% dip in the previous session.

Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE dropped 1.6% after a Wall Street Journal report that the U.S. Justice Department said the bank failed to tell prosecutors about an internal complaint in its asset-management arm's sustainable investing business.

The personal & household goods .SXQP and healthcare .SXDP sectors led morning gains, while oil stocks .SEXP fell as Finnish oil company Neste NESTE.HE dropped 4.3% after the resignation of its chief executive officer.

Shares of French fashion group SMCP SMCP.PA lost 2% after an ownership battle heated up as major shareholders claimed a 16% stake in the firm had been illegally transferred to an offshore account.

L'Oreal OREP.PA gained 1.9% after agreeing to acquire California-based Skincare brand Youth To The People, while Rolls-Royce RR.L fell 2.4% after an earnings update.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SMCP

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More