European shares rebound as vaccine reassurances lift sentiment

Dec 9 (Reuters) - European shares ticked up on Thursday as positive comments from vaccine makers allayed some fears around the Omicron variant, while Deutsche Bank slipped on a report that it might have violated a criminal settlement.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX rose 0.3%, as of 0822 GMT, after posting a 0.6% dip in the previous session.

Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE dropped 1.6% after a Wall Street Journal report that the U.S. Justice Department said the bank failed to tell prosecutors about an internal complaint in its asset-management arm's sustainable investing business.

The personal & household goods .SXQP and healthcare .SXDP sectors led morning gains, while oil stocks .SEXP fell as Finnish oil company Neste NESTE.HE dropped 4.3% after the resignation of its chief executive officer.

Shares of French fashion group SMCP SMCP.PA lost 2% after an ownership battle heated up as major shareholders claimed a 16% stake in the firm had been illegally transferred to an offshore account.

L'Oreal OREP.PA gained 1.9% after agreeing to acquire California-based Skincare brand Youth To The People, while Rolls-Royce RR.L fell 2.4% after an earnings update.

