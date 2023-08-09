News & Insights

European shares rebound as Italy eases stance on bank levy

Credit: REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

August 09, 2023 — 03:03 am EDT

Written by Shashwat Chauhan and Sruthi Shankar for Reuters ->

By 0705 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX added 1.0% to touch a one-week high.

Euro zone banks .SX7E gained 1.4% after a 3.5% slump a day earlier, as Italy set a cap at 0.1% of total bank assets for the new tax, after a surprise announcement of a 40% windfall tax on lenders sparked a sell-off.

Italian lenders such as Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI, Banco BPM BAMI.MI and UniCredit CRDI.MI added between 1.7% and 2.5%.

Investors also appeared to shrug off data that showed China's consumer sector fell into deflation and factory-gate prices extended declines in July, as the world's second-largest economy struggled to revive demand.

Among individual stocks, Delivery HeroDHER.DE climbed 5.8% after the German online takeaway food company raised its full-year revenue outlook.

Novo NordiskNOVOb.CO inched up 0.5%, extending gains from Tuesday when the Denmark-based drugmaker's shares hit a record high after it said its obesity drug reduced the risk of heart disease.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.