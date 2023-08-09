European shares rebound as Italy eases stance on bank levy

By 0705 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX added 1.0% to touch a one-week high.

Euro zone banks .SX7E gained 1.4% after a 3.5% slump a day earlier, as Italy set a cap at 0.1% of total bank assets for the new tax, after a surprise announcement of a 40% windfall tax on lenders sparked a sell-off.

Italian lenders such as Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI, Banco BPM BAMI.MI and UniCredit CRDI.MI added between 1.7% and 2.5%.

Investors also appeared to shrug off data that showed China's consumer sector fell into deflation and factory-gate prices extended declines in July, as the world's second-largest economy struggled to revive demand.

Among individual stocks, Delivery HeroDHER.DE climbed 5.8% after the German online takeaway food company raised its full-year revenue outlook.

Novo NordiskNOVOb.CO inched up 0.5%, extending gains from Tuesday when the Denmark-based drugmaker's shares hit a record high after it said its obesity drug reduced the risk of heart disease.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

