European Shares Rebound Ahead Of EU Meeting

(RTTNews) - European stocks rebounded on Friday as Japan lifted the last remaining travel restrictions and a Chinese health expert said that a recent virus outbreak in Beijing is under control.

Meanwhile, investors await a key European Union meeting, where leaders will meet via teleconferencing to discuss proposals for a 750 billion-euro EU-wide coronavirus recovery fund.

In economic releases, the euro area current account surplus fell to EUR 14.4 billion in April from EUR 27.4 billion in March, data from the European Central bank showed. This was the lowest since April 2017, when the surplus was EUR 11.7 billion.

The surplus on trade in goods narrowed to EUR 13 billion from EUR 32 billion a month ago, while the surplus on services doubled to EUR 4 billion from EUR 2 billion.

U.K. retail sales recovered at a faster than expected pace in May driven by non-food store sales and the budget deficit reached a record high amid high expenditure, official data showed.

Retail sales volume increased at a pace of 12 percent on month, in contrast to an 18 percent decrease in April, the Office for National Statistics reported. Sales were forecast to climb 5.7 percent.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.8 percent to 366.43 after declining 0.7 percent in the previous session.

The German DAX gained 0.9 percent, France's CAC 40 index rallied 1.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 1.2 percent.

Reinsurer Swiss Re rose half a percent as it announced the appointment of Thierry Léger as the Group Chief Underwriting Officer, effective September 1.

German airline Lufthansa advanced 0.7 percent amid signs of movement in its stalled government bailout.

Telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom gained 1 percent after confirming its growth targets.

Wirecard AG shares slumped 46 percent to extend losses from the previous session. The payments processor said it has suspended the member of the Management Board Jan Marsalek on a revocable basis, after revealing that auditors couldn't find about 1.9 billion euros in cash.

Ferrexpo shares tumbled 3 percent. The commodity trading and mining company said that a district court in Kyiv has prohibited the transfer of the company's 50 percent stake in Ferrexpo Poltava Mining.

