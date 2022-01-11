Companies
BA

European shares rebound after three days of losses

Contributor
Anisha Sircar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

European shares ticked higher on Tuesday, as investors returned to tech stocks after a seven-day sell-off fuelled by concerns about rising rates, while upbeat earnings from companies like HelloFresh and Delivery Hero also aided the mood.

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Jan 11 (Reuters) - European shares ticked higher on Tuesday, as investors returned to tech stocks after a seven-day sell-off fuelled by concerns about rising rates, while upbeat earnings from companies like HelloFresh and Delivery Hero also aided the mood.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX advanced 0.9%, as of 0826 GMT, after a late-session recovery on Wall Street supported Asian equities. .N

European tech stocks .SX8P advanced 2.1% after tumbling 3.6% to a near three-month low in the previous session.

Germany's Delivery Hero SE DHER.DE jumped 6.6% after saying it expects its food delivery business to break even during the second half of 2022 as demand has soared since the pandemic began.

HelloFresh HFGG.DE leapt 4.9% after the German meal-kit delivery firm announced a share buyback programme of up to 250 million euros.

Construction chemicals maker Sika AG SIKA.S climbed 3.7% after reporting a 17.3% rise in 2021 sales, boosted by a raft of acquisitions and the upturn in the building industry after pandemic closures the year before.

Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE slipped 1.8% after U.S. financial investor Cerberus, which has favoured a merger of the bank and Commerzbank CBKG.DE, divested a large chunk of its holdings in the two top German lenders.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA AIR

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

Qualcomm CEO Sees Chip-Supply Issues Easing in 2022

Jan 05, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular