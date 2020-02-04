European Shares Rally On Stimulus Hopes

(RTTNews) - European stocks rose sharply on Tuesday as a brutal sell-off in Chinese equities halted amid expectations that China would roll out more stimulus measures to provide liquidity to markets and boost consumption amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 1.1 percent at 416.14 after rising 0.3 percent in the previous session. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index climbed around 1.2 percent each, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 1.3 percent.

The British pound extended its drop versus the greenback and the euro on concerns over post-Brexit trade talks between the U.K. and the European Union.

Spanish wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. rose over 1 percent despite the company reporting a loss in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding advanced 1.7 percent. The company said that Laura Abasolo García de Baquedano will resign from her office as member of the supervisory board and as chairperson of the supervisory board of the company, effective on 31 March 2020. She will focus on her enhanced responsibilities at parent group Telefónica.

Danish brewer Carlsberg jumped 2 percent. The company's net profit for fiscal year 2019 rose 23.7 percent to 6.569 billion Danish kroner from the prior year.

Mining giant Anglo American rallied 3.2 percent, Antofagasta advanced 3.7 percent and Glencore surged 4.6 percent.

Mining and commodities trader Glencore today reported a 6 percent fall in fourth-quarter copper production.

Oil and gas giant BP Plc soared 4.6 percent after its fourth-quarter profit beat analyst estimates. Royal Dutch Shell shares climbed 2 percent.

Shares of Micro Focus International slumped 14 percent after the enterprise software company reported a loss in its fiscal year 2019.

Property company Land Securities Group rose about 1 percent. The company announced that Mark Allan will start as its Chief Executive Officer and a Director with effect from May 1.

