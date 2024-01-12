European Shares Rally On Rate Cut Expectations

(RTTNews) - European stocks advanced on Friday, following dovish comments from European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde who said the central bank will start lowering rates once inflation heads back to the 2 percent goal.

In economic releases, France's inflation accelerated for the first time in four months in December, as initially estimated, provisional data from the statistical office INSEE showed.

The consumer price index posted an annual increase of 3.7 percent in December, faster than the 3.5 percent gain in November - largely due to higher energy and services prices. That was in line with the flash data published on January 4.

EU harmonized inflation also rose to 4.1 percent from 3.9 percent in the prior month, as estimated.

Elsewhere, the U.K. economy recovered as expected in November underpinned by services and production, the Office for National Statistics said earlier today.

Real gross domestic product expanded 0.3 percent in November, offsetting the 0.3 percent decrease in October.

The euro traded range-bound following the publication of the latest European Central Bank economic bulletin, highlighting the ECB's data-dependency stance on rate outlook.

The pan European STOXX 600 was up 0.9 percent at 477.06 after declining 0.8 percent on Thursday.

The German DAX also added 0.9 percent, France's CAC 40 rallied 1.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.8 percent.

Maersk rose about 1 percent. The Danish shipping giant said it would use rail transport to avoid the drought-hit Panama Canal.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG jumped more than 3 percent.

The Swiss biotech firm said its AGAMREE has been approved by the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients 4 years and older.

BP Plc rose half a percent and Shell added 0.7 percent in London as crude prices surged over 2 percent following strikes carried out by the United States and Britain against Houthi military targets in Yemen.

Vistry Group, a house-building company, rallied 2.4 percent after an announcement that it expects its full year adjusted pre-tax income ahead of its outlook.

Luxury brand Burberry lost 7 percent as it issued a profit warning in response to slowing demand.

Airbus shares rallied 2.5 percent in Paris after the plane maker reported record annual jet orders, driven largely by mega deals from India's IndiGo and Air India, as well as a purchase by Turkish Airlines.

