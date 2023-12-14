News & Insights

VIV

European shares rally after dovish Fed; ECB in focus

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

December 14, 2023 — 03:05 am EST

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Dec 14 (Reuters) - European shares jumped on Thursday, buoyed by gains in real estate and declining euro zone bond yields as investors cheered the Federal Reserve's indication of lower borrowing costs in 2024 and awaited the ECB's decision.

The pan-European index .STOXX advanced 1.6% by 0810 GMT, and the euro zone's top blue-chip index .STOXX50E gained 1.4%, reaching an over 22-year high.

France's CAC-40 .FCHI and Germany's DAX .GDAXI also touched fresh all-time highs, up 1.5% and 1.4%, respectively.

Real estate stocks .SX86P soared 6.4%, leading sectoral gains.

The Fed left rates unchanged with Chair Jerome Powell suggesting that rate hikes are likely over due to easing inflation and that discussion of rate cuts are now coming "into view."

The focus now shifts to the European Central Bank's (ECB) policy decision at 1315 GMT, with expectations that rates will be held steady.

VivendiVIV.PA advanced 10.8% as the French media company plans to examine splitting up some of its activities, while AMS Osram AMS.S soared 10.6% after Jefferies upgraded the sensor maker to "buy" from "hold."

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VIV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.