European shares rally after dovish Fed; ECB in focus

Dec 14 (Reuters) - European shares jumped on Thursday, buoyed by gains in real estate and declining euro zone bond yields as investors cheered the Federal Reserve's indication of lower borrowing costs in 2024 and awaited the ECB's decision.

The pan-European index .STOXX advanced 1.6% by 0810 GMT, and the euro zone's top blue-chip index .STOXX50E gained 1.4%, reaching an over 22-year high.

France's CAC-40 .FCHI and Germany's DAX .GDAXI also touched fresh all-time highs, up 1.5% and 1.4%, respectively.

Real estate stocks .SX86P soared 6.4%, leading sectoral gains.

The Fed left rates unchanged with Chair Jerome Powell suggesting that rate hikes are likely over due to easing inflation and that discussion of rate cuts are now coming "into view."

The focus now shifts to the European Central Bank's (ECB) policy decision at 1315 GMT, with expectations that rates will be held steady.

VivendiVIV.PA advanced 10.8% as the French media company plans to examine splitting up some of its activities, while AMS Osram AMS.S soared 10.6% after Jefferies upgraded the sensor maker to "buy" from "hold."

