European shares pull back from 3-month highs after rally

Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

June 8 (Reuters) - European shares retreated from three-month highs on Monday, as investors locked in some profits following a strong rally last week on hopes of a post-coronavirus recovery.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX declined 0.8% by 0709 GMT, led lower by personal and household goods .SXQP, healthcare .SXDP and retail .SXRP sectors.

The pull back came after U.S. tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC breached its intraday record high on Friday and the STOXX 600 closed 14% below its all-time high as improving economic data and fresh stimulus measures lent weight to hopes that the worst is behind.

AstraZeneca AZN.L slipped 1.8% after Bloomberg reported it had approached U.S. rival Gilead Sciences GILD.O about a possible merger to form one the world's largest drug companies.

German card payments company Wirecard WDIG.DE dropped 4.1% after prosecutors opened proceedings against its entire management board as part of a market manipulation probe.

Oil majors Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L, BP BP.L and Total TOTF.PA rose between 0.5% and 3% as crude prices climbed after major producers agreed to extend a deal on record output cuts. O/R

