European shares pull back as second wave concerns rise

By Shreyashi Sanyal

June 18 (Reuters) - European shares retreated on Thursday as a spike in COVID-19 cases in China and some U.S. states triggered fears of a second wave of infections, knocking back hopes of a swift recovery from the pandemic-led economic slump.

Investors scaled back on risk as the daily count of cases hit new highs in California and Texas, two of the United States' most populous states, while Beijing ramped up movement curbs on Wednesday. MKTS/GLOB

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 0.3% after two straight days of gains, driven by optimism over global stimulus helping economies claw back from the coronavirus-led slide.

"For all the optimism that central bank and government stimulus will help alleviate more permanent economic scarring, there is rising concern that any recovery is likely to be less V-shaped and more a long U-shaped type of rebound," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

Cyclical stocks led declines, with oil & gas .SXEP, miners .SXPP and banks .SX7P falling about 1% each, suggesting the mood remained largely risk-off in early European trading.

Aggressive monetary and fiscal stimulus and less-than-dire economic data have helped European indexes regain about 36% from their March lows, but analysts say another wave of infections could lead to worries of more restrictions and weigh on consumer behaviour.

Madrid-listed shares of Siemens Gamesa SGREN.MC tumbled 8.2% after the wind turbine maker replaced Chief Executive Markus Tacke with Andreas Nauen and warned of an operating loss in the third quarter late on Wednesday.

German online fashion retailer Zalando ZALG.DE rose 5.3% to the top of STOXX 600, after forecasting a bigger increase in sales and operating profit in the second quarter than analysts' expectations as the pandemic prompts more people to shop online.

Wirecard WDIG.DE, a Germany-based payments company, shed 3.6% after being hit by allegations of accounting irregularities ahead of the release of its 2019 financial statement.

Milan-listed shares .FTMIB, however, added 0.4% led by a 2.1% rise in industrial and farm equipment maker CNH Industrial CNHI.MI after brokerage Jefferies said trucks remain more attractive than cars.

The European Council is in focus as it meets on Friday to discuss a recovery proposal by the bloc's executive arm to raise 750 billion euros worth of debt to top up spending from joint coffers to be worth 1.1 trillion euros in 2021-27.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.