European Shares Poised To Open Lower As Investors Weigh Energy Risks

(RTTNews) - European stocks are set for a lower opening on Thursday as inflation and growth concerns mount.

Iran fired on three ships in the Strait of Hormuz and seized two of them for "maritime violations", escalating tensions in the region.

The incident underscored the fragility of the ceasefire and pushed Brent crude prices to around $104 a barrel, reigniting worries about inflation, interest rates and economic growth.

Tehran said it remains open for negotiations, but the Strait of Hormuz cannot be opened due to "the blatant violations of the ceasefire" by the U.S. and Israel.

In a post on X, Iran's chief negotiator said the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports amounted to taking the global economy "hostage" and "warmongering" by Israel "on all fronts."

U.S. President Trump also signaled a firm stance, saying there can be no compromise on "sanity and common sense" in dealing with Iran.

U.S. stock index futures edged lower, a day after Wall Street's main indexes surged to record highs.

Tesla stock remained under selling pressure in extended trading after the electric vehicle maker posted mixed results.

Honeywell International, American Express, Blackstone, American Airlines and Lockheed Martin Corporation are among the prominent companies scheduled to unveil their financial results later in the day.

Asian markets were broadly lower amid mounting geopolitical uncertainty and growing risk aversion to financial assets as the U.S.-Iran remained locked over the control of the Strait of Hormuz.

The dollar wobbled near a 1-1/2-week high and gold fell toward $4,700 an ounce while oil prices extended gains for the fourth straight session after EIA data revealed declines in U.S. inventories across key refined products.

U.S. stocks rallied overnight as strong earnings outweighed lingering tensions around Iran and the Strait of Hormuz.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 1.6 percent and the S&P 500 added 1.1 percent to reach new record closing highs as President Trump extended the U.S. ceasefire with Iran to allow more time for talks but maintained an American blockade of Iranian ports. The narrower Dow advanced 0.7 percent.

European stocks ended lower for a third straight session on Wednesday as uncertainty persisted over U.S.-Iran negotiations, and Germany cut its growth forecasts for 2026 and 2027.

The pan European Stoxx 600 dropped 0.4 percent. The German DAX dipped 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 shed 1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 eased 0.2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.