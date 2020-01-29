European Shares Poised For Steady Start

(RTTNews) - European stocks look set to open higher on Wednesday after Apple reported quarterly earnings that blew away Wall Street expectations, fueled by strong demand for its iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models.

Chip maker Advanced Micro Devices narrowly beat Wall Street's targets for the fourth quarter, but first-quarter sales outlook lagged estimates.

E-commerce company eBay forecast first-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates. Coffee giant Starbucks warned that the Wuhan coronavirus could "materially affect" its fiscal 2020 results.

Asian markets are turning in a mixed performance, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index falling more than 2 percent, as the death toll in China from the novel coronavirus outbreak climbed to 132, with some 5,974 confirmed cases of pneumonia.

Investors await the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later today, though no changes in the benchmark rate and the policy statement are expected.

The Bank of England reviews its monetary policy on Thursday, with economists divided on whether the U.K. central bank will cut interest rates.

Gold held steady after declining 1 percent in the previous session, while the U.S. dollar changed hands in the lower 109-yen range.

Oil prices rose for a second day after reports that OPEC wants to extend crude output cuts by three months to June.

In economic releases, U.K. shop prices decreased at a slower pace in January, a survey from the British Retail Consortium showed earlier today. The BRC-Nielsen shop price index dropped 0.3 percent on a yearly basis. Prices had declined 0.4 percent in December.

House price data from the U.K. and consumer sentiment figures from Germany are due later in the session, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

U.S. stocks posted strong gains overnight, with technology companies and financials leading the surge, as investors cheered positive consumer confidence and durable goods orders data as well as comments by the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) that he was confident in China's ability to contain the virus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 1.4 percent and the S&P 500 added 1 percent.

European markets ended Tuesday's session higher after steep losses in the previous session on concerns about the impact of the coronavirus that has spread to about ten countries.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.8 percent. The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both gained around 0.9 percent while France's CAC 40 index surged 1.1 percent.

