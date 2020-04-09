European Shares Poised For Positive Open

(RTTNews) - European stocks are set to open higher on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump said his team is noticing a positive change in coronavirus case numbers in the country.

Nearly 1.5 million people worldwide -- including 432,132 confirmed U.S. cases - have been infected with the new coronavirus, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University. U.S. cases now nearly triple the 148,220 reported in Spain and the 139,422 confirmed in Italy.

Covid-19-infected U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is now sitting up in bed and engaging positively with the clinical team, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said at a daily media briefing.

Meanwhile, the World Trade Organization on Wednesday forecast that goods trade would fall this year by between 13 percent and 32 percent, before rebounding in 2021.

Asian markets are trading mixed while oil extended gains ahead of a meeting between Russia and OPEC to discuss production cuts. Algeria confirmed that the OPEC+ emergency meeting scheduled for today will discuss an output cut of 10 million barrels per day.

Monthly GDP, industrial production and foreign trade data from the U.K. are due later in the day, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

Across the Atlantic, reports on weekly jobless claims, producer price inflation and consumer sentiment coupled with remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell may attract investor attention.

Overnight, U.S. stocks rose sharply after White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci told Fox News the U.S. could see the "beginning of a turnaround" after a "bad week for deaths" this week.

Health insurers got an additional boost after Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., dropped out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 3.4 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 2.6 percent and the S&P 500 added 3.4 percent to reach their best closing levels in nearly a month.

European markets ended mixed on Wednesday after EU leaders failed to reach an agreement on a response to the economic crisis caused by coronavirus.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended flat with a positive bias. The German DAX slid 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped half a percent, while France's CAC 40 index edged up 0.1 percent.

