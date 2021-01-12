European Shares Poised For Mixed Opening

(RTTNews) - European stocks are seen opening on a mixed note Tuesday as investors keep an eye on the continued spread of the coronavirus and political uncertainty in Washington.

The overall global coronavirus caseload has topped 90.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.94 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

U.S. President Donald Trump has approved an emergency declaration for Washington, D.C. due to the conditions resulting from the 59th Presidential Inauguration from January 11 to January 24.

Amid threats of further violence, President-elect Joe Biden said he is not worried about holding his inauguration in front of the U.S. Capitol.

Asian markets are trading mixed as investors awaited details of Biden's promised economic stimulus plan.

The dollar held firm after some Fed officials sounded upbeat about the economy coming back a bit stronger in the second half.

Oil prices dipped on concerns about climbing coronavirus cases globally, while gold inched higher as Treasury yields declined.

U.S. stocks ended on a weak note overnight as House Democrats prepared to impeach President Donald Trump, raising worries that stimulus may be delayed. Investors also waited for the earnings season to begin.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 0.3 percent, the S&P 500 dropped 0.7 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 1.3 percent.

European markets fell notably on Monday as worries over a Covid-related hit to demand overshadowed optimism about additional fiscal stimulus in the U.S.

The pan European Stoxx 600 index shed 0.7 percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 gave up around 0.8 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 lost 1.1 percent.

