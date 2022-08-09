European Shares Poised For Flat Opening

(RTTNews) - European stocks are seen opening flat to slightly lower on Tuesday, with corporate earnings likely to sway sentiment as the day progresses.

Asian markets were seeing cautious gains, though Japanese shares fell sharply on disappointing earnings updates from the likes of Japan Steel Works, Tokyo Electron and SoftBank Corp.

The dollar lurked just below recent highs and gold dipped slightly ho hover below $1,800 per ounce, as investors await Wednesday's inflation data from the United States for additional clues on the rate outlook.

Economists have suggested that the inflation data could have an even greater impact on Fed officials' thinking than the jobs data.

Oil prices dipped in Asian trading after having risen nearly 2 percent in the U.S. trading session.

The economic calendar is on thee quiet side, with no top-tier data scheduled in the European session.

U.S. stocks ended a choppy session narrowly mixed overnight, as Nvidia announced weaker-than-expected revenue for the second quarter, the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act and a New York Fed survey showed consumers' inflation expectations fell sharply in July.

European stocks closed higher on Monday, with falling bond yields and robust earnings helping underpin sentiment. The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.7 percent.

The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both rose about 0.8 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed 0.6 percent.

