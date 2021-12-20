European Shares Plunge On Growth Worries

(RTTNews) - European stocks tumbled on Monday as surging Omicron Covid-19 cases prompted tighter restrictions in Europe, threatening fresh disruptions across supply chains globally.

France and Austria tightened travel restrictions, while Paris canceled its New Year's Eve firework celebration.

Germany has ruled out a Christmas lockdown but warned a fifth wave could no longer be stopped.

Concerns about the deadlock over U.S. President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion investment bill also weighed, with Goldman Sachs cutting its forecast for U.S. economic growth for most of next year.

The pan European Stoxx 600 fell 2.2 percent to 463.54, with automakers, energy stocks and travel-relates shares pacing the declines.

The German DAX lost 2.7 percent, France's CAC 40 index dropped 2.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 1.7 percent.

Novo Nordisk A/S plummeted nearly 11 percent. The Danish drug maker late on Friday announced that manufacturing snags at a contract supplier will make it unable to meet demand in the U.S. for its blockbuster obesity drug Wegovy.

French commercial real estate company Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield tumbled 4.2 percent. The company announced a deal to sell its Solna Centrum, a metro station and shopping mall in Stockholm, to Alecta Fastigheter, an arm of Swedish pension fund Alecta, for 2.8 billion Swedish Krona or around 272 million euros.

Oil & gas firm BP Plc tumbled 3.7 percent and Royal Dutch Shell lost 2.7 percent in London as oil prices plunged 4-5 percent on worries that a rise in Omicron Covid-19 cases would stall economic growth and dent fuel demand.

Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore lost 3-5 percent.

Rio Tinto declined 2.3 percent. Canada's departing ambassador to Beijing has been appointed chair of the global miner.

AstraZeneca dropped 1.3 percent. The drug maker said that its lupus treatment Saphnelo has been recommended for marketing authorization in the European Union.

Rolls-Royce Holding shares were down 4.6 percent. The company has reached an agreement under which Qatar will invest in the aerospace firm's small modular reactor business.

The Sage Group edged up slightly. The software firm has agreed to acquire Brightpearl, a cloud native multichannel retail management system for retailers and wholesalers.

Vifor Pharma advanced 1.7 percent after settling a patent litigation regarding Injectafer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.