European shares pause after record run

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Jan 5 (Reuters) - European shares lost steam on Wednesday after kicking off the new year with record highs, as rising U.S. Treasury yields and regulatory worries in China kept global investors on edge.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.03% by 0816 GMT, with auto .SXAP, chemical .SX4P and oil & gas .SXEP stocks rising the most in early deals.

Anticipation of early U.S. interest rate hikes sent Treasury yields surging on Tuesday, spurring a rotation out of high-growth technology names into banks and other economically sensitive sectors. .N

European tech shares .SX8P edged up 0.1% after getting slammed on Tuesday.

Dutch tech investor Prosus PRX.AS, which has a stake in China's Tencent 0700.HK, slid 3.2% after a top market regulator fined units of several Chinese tech firms for failing to properly report about a dozen deals.

Automaker Stellantis STLA.MI inched up 0.4% on news that its Chrysler brand was planning to shift to an all-electric lineup by 2028 and introduce new products.

German carmaker BMW BMWG.DE gained 0.3% as it achieved record sales of over 2.2 million vehicles from its BMW brand in 2021.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.