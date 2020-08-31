European shares open stronger on oil gains, China optimism

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

Aug 31 (Reuters) - European shares opened higher on Monday as heavyweight oil and gas players were supported by higher crude prices, while positive service sector data from China also brewed optimism over an economic recovery.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.4% in early trade, adding to mild gains from the prior week amid some optimism over COVID-19 treatments. A British market holiday seemed likely to keep trading volumes subdued for the day.

The European oil and gas sector .SXEP rose more than 1%, leading gains across its peers as hopes of more global stimulus measures and a recovery in Chinese demand propped up crude prices. O/R

Activity in China's services sector expanded at a much faster pace in August, official data showed, as demand across the economy continues to recover from a coronavirus-induced slump.

Among individual movers, Suez SEVI.PA topped the STOXX 600 after larger peer Veolia VIE.PA offered to buy a 29.9% stake in the French water and waste firm from gas and power utility Engie ENGIE.PA for 2.9 billion euros.

