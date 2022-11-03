European shares open sharply lower as Fed hints at higher peak rates

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Nov 3 (Reuters) - European shares opened sharply lower on Thursday after the Federal Reserve dampened any hopes of a downshift in its aggressive fight against inflation, with the U.S. central bank instead hinting at smaller interest rate increases for longer.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX dropped 0.9% by 0810 GMT, with rate-sensitive European technology stocks .SX8P falling 1.5%.

Most major European sector indexes slid, although banks .SX7P edged up about 0.1%.

The Fed delivered its fourth straight 75 basis point rate hike on Wednesday, with Chair Jerome Powell flagging that future hikes may come in smaller increments, and said the "ultimate level" of the benchmark policy rate would likely be higher than previously estimated.

European travel & leisure stocks .SXTP slid 2.1%, with Flutter Entertainment FLTR.I leading the declines after Australia's financial crime watchdog ordered an audit of Sportsbet, the country's largest online betting house operated by Flutter.

