News & Insights

NN

European shares open marginally lower; H&M's September sales slide

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

September 27, 2023 — 03:20 am EDT

Written by Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters ->

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

STOXX 600 slips 0.1%

Sept 27 (Reuters) - European shares opened slightly lower on Wednesday amid persistent concerns about economic growth in China and fears about central banks keeping interest rates higher for longer.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX edged down 0.1% by 0705 GMT and was on track to extend losses to a fifth session, while Germany's DAX .GDAXI eased 0.2%.

German consumer sentiment is set to fall in October, as persistently high inflation encourages people to save and blots out chances of a recovery before the end of the year, a GfK institute survey found.

H&MHMb.ST fell 1.0% after it said sales slumped in September, as the world's second-biggest fashion retailer reported a slightly bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit boosted by cost cuts.

Shares of NN Group NN.AS fell nearly 7% after it disagreed with an interim judgement on unit-linked insurances sold by the company.

The risk premium of Italian government debt over German hit its highest since May on Wednesday ahead of Italy's announcement of its budget plan.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Follow on X: @BansariKamdar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.