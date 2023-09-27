European shares open marginally lower; H&M's September sales slide

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Sept 27 (Reuters) - European shares opened slightly lower on Wednesday amid persistent concerns about economic growth in China and fears about central banks keeping interest rates higher for longer.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX edged down 0.1% by 0705 GMT and was on track to extend losses to a fifth session, while Germany's DAX .GDAXI eased 0.2%.

German consumer sentiment is set to fall in October, as persistently high inflation encourages people to save and blots out chances of a recovery before the end of the year, a GfK institute survey found.

H&MHMb.ST fell 1.0% after it said sales slumped in September, as the world's second-biggest fashion retailer reported a slightly bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit boosted by cost cuts.

Shares of NN Group NN.AS fell nearly 7% after it disagreed with an interim judgement on unit-linked insurances sold by the company.

The risk premium of Italian government debt over German hit its highest since May on Wednesday ahead of Italy's announcement of its budget plan.

