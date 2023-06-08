News & Insights

European shares open lower on rate jitters; Novartis rises

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

June 08, 2023 — 03:03 am EDT

Written by Shreyashi Sanyal for Reuters ->

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

June 8 (Reuters) - European shares opened lower on Thursday as rate-sensitive technology shares slipped on expectations of further interest rate hikes by major central banks, although gains in Swiss healthcare group Novartis helped limit losses.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX dipped 0.1% by 0715 GMT, with the technology sector .SX8P down 1.3%.

Fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve could opt for a hawkish stance in its meeting next week and expectations that the European Central Bank will continue to tighten its monetary policy weighed on stocks.

This sentiment comes after the Bank of Canada hiked its overnight rate to a 22-year high of 4.75% on Wednesday, and markets and analysts immediately forecast yet another increase next month.

Shares of NovartisNOVN.S rose 1% after the company said its soon-to-be spun-off generics division Sandoz is expected to expand its pipeline and potentially generate an additional $3 billion in net sales over the next five years.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.