European shares open lower as tepid earnings dampen sentiment

Feb 28 (Reuters) - European shares dipped on Wednesday as a raft of lacklustre corporate earnings weighed on sentiment, while global markets brace for inflation data from the U.S. and Europe due later in the week for fresh clues on interest rate outlook.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was down 0.1% by 0820 GMT.

The technology sub-index .SX8P lost 0.6%. Shares of ASM International ASMI.AS led the decline with a nearly 2% slump after the semiconductor equipment maker's fourth-quarter revenue slipped year-over-year.

UK's Reckitt RKT.L missed fourth-quarter like-for-like net sales expectations, citing a drop in sales of cold and flu season products. Shares of the consumer goods group shed 8.8%, while the broader personal and household goods .SXQP index was off 0.7%, leading sectoral losses.

Worldline WLN.PA tumbled 13.4% after the payment firm reported a full-year loss on a 1.15-billion-euro ($1.25 billion) "goodwill impairment" linked to its merchant services activities.

On the data front, investors await figures on February euro zone consumer confidence, due at 1000 GMT.

