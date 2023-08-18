News & Insights

European shares open lower as rate jitters, China woes loom large

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

August 18, 2023 — 03:01 am EDT

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

STOXX 600 down 0.5%

Aug 18 (Reuters) - European shares opened lower on Friday and are on track to post weekly losses as concerns around interest rates globally remaining higher for longer and dwindling growth prospects in China hammered risk sentiment.

As of 0703 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was down 0.5% and poised for its fourth consecutive day of losses, if trend holds.

Surging bond yields have pressured equities this week, with the STOXX 600 headed for a weekly fall of nearly 2%.

China's economy was the other topic on investors' minds as a series of economic data and ructions in the property sector have laid bare the stumbling post-pandemic recovery.

Shares of China-exposed luxury heavyweights LVMH LVMH.PA, Kering PRTP.PA and Hermes HRMS.PA fell between 0.6% and 1.2% on heightened concerns of weak economic growth in the world's second-largest economy.

Embattled developer China Evergrande Group3333.HK filed for bankruptcy protection in a U.S. court as part of one of the world's biggest debt restructuring exercises.

European miners .SXPP, who also face an exposure to China, fell 1.1% in early trade.

UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE fell 0.6% after data showed British retail sales slumped more sharply than expected in July.

Among individual stocks, Frankfurt-listed SUSESUSEG.DE surged 58% after the software solutions provider said it would be taken private by its majority shareholder EQT AB EQTAB.ST for an offer price of 16 euros per share.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.