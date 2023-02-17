US Markets

European shares open lower as rate-hike worries resurface

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

February 17, 2023 — 03:04 am EST

Written by Shreyashi Sanyal for Reuters ->

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Feb 17 (Reuters) - European shares opened nearly 1% lower on Friday as rate-sensitive technology shares were hit by renewed bets of the U.S. Federal Reserve sticking to its monetary tightening trajectory, while Mercedes-Benz and Sika rose on upbeat earnings.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX slid 0.9% by 0813 GMT, with technology shares .SX8P tumbling 1.8%.

U.S. data on Thursday showed the highest rise in producer prices in seven months in January, while another report showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, fuelling the prospects of the Fed raising rates for longer.

On the bright side, premium car maker Mercedes-Benz GroupMBGn.DE rose 1.8%, beating analysts' estimate for annual earnings and posted a stronger revenue.

Shares of Sika AGSIKA.S gained 3.3% after the Swiss chemicals company reported a better-than-expected operating profit for 2022.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.